New Delhi: After Aviation regulator DGCA ordered SpiceJet to operate only 50 per cent of its flights for eight weeks, the airline on Wednesday said there will be no impact on flight operations. In a statement, SpiceJet said all “flights will operate as per schedule in the coming days and weeks”.Also Read - Spicejet Flight Operations Cut To 50 Per Cent for 8 Weeks After Multiple Snags

“We are in receipt of the DGCA order and will act as per directions of the regulator. Due to the current lean travel season, SpiceJet like other airlines had already rescheduled its flight operations. Hence, there will be absolutely no impact on our flight operations. We want to reassure our passengers and travel partners that our flights will operate as per schedule in the coming days and weeks. There will be no flight cancellation as a consequence of this order,” SpiceJet said in its statement.

The airline said, “DGCA’s observation that SpiceJet is taking measures for arresting the trend of incidents is very encouraging and we will continue to work under the close guidance of the regulator.”

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), in an order, asked SpiceJet airline to operate only 50 per cent of its flights for eight weeks. “Any increase in the number of departures beyond 50 per cent would be subject to the airline demonstrating to the satisfaction of DGCA that it has sufficient technical support and financial resource to safely and efficiently undertake such enhanced capacity,” the DGCA said.

The regulator also said that “it was deduced that SpiceJet failed to establish a safe, efficient and reliable air transport service” and a showcause notice was issued on July 5.

It said that it has been observed that SpiceJet is taking measures to arrest the trend of incidents, however, it needs to sustain these efforts for a safe and reliable air transport service.

The order said that the reported SpiceJet flight-related incidents from April 1 to July 5 were reviewed and it was observed that there is poor internal safety oversight and inadequate maintenance actions which have resulted in degradation of the safety margins.

Financial assessment carried out by the DGCA in September 2021 revealed that SpiceJet is operating on cash and carry and suppliers are not being paid on a regular basis leading to the shortage of spares, said the aviation regulator.