New Delhi: Airline major SpiceJet on Thursday operated its first-ever long-haul cargo flight from Delhi to Frankfurt using wide-body Airbus A340 aircraft.

Accordingly, SpiceJet's A340 carried 45 tonnes of cargo supplies from New Delhi to Germany.

"SpiceJet is now regularly operating non-stop cargo flights to Europe, Africa and CIS countries providing the fastest connectivity to Indian businesses, farmers, pharma companies to the rest of the world," said Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, SpiceJet.

Since March 25, SpiceJet has operated over 6,061 cargo flights and transported over 33,297 tonnes of cargo – this is more than double of all domestic airlines combined together – carrying medicines and medical equipment and fruits and vegetables to all corners of India and the world.

At present, SpiceJet’s international cargo network now spans over 43 international destinations.