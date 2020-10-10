New Delhi: Budget airline SpiceJet on Saturday operated its maiden charter flight to Georgia flying 176 students from Chennai to Tbilisi. Also Read - International Flights: SpiceJet Announces Non-Stop Flights to London From Delhi and Mumbai; Check Price, Dates & Schedule

Accordingly, the airline will operate another charter flight to Georgia from Kochi on Sunday for 174 Indian students.

The airline has played a key role in repatriating more than 1.6 lakh stranded Indian and foreign nationals to and from countries such as UK, Italy, Canada, Philippines, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Netherlands, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Maldives, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Sri Lanka.

“We will continue our efforts in helping more Indians and foreign nationals in the days to come,” said Debashis Saha, Vice President, Regulatory and Government Affairs, SpiceJet.

The airline has also operated more than 8,200 cargo flights and transported over 60,000 tonnes of cargo – carrying medicines and medical equipment and fruits and vegetables to all corners of India and the world since March 25, 2020.