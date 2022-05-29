Mumbai: A SpiceJet plane, on the way to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, returned to Mumbai on Saturday after a crack was observed on the windshield, according to an official statement.Also Read - SpiceJet Boeing 737 Flight's Windshield Found Cracked Before Takeoff, Lands Safely At Mumbai Airport

"On May 28, SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft was scheduled to operate SG-385 (Mumbai-Gorakhpur). During cruise, windshield outer pane was observed to be cracked," the airline's spokesperson was quoted as saying. The pilot-in-command decided to return to Mumbai, the spokesperson said.

The air traffic controller was apprised and the aircraft landed safely at the Mumbai airport, the spokesperson added.