New Delhi: While discussions are still underway to decide whether flight operations will resume amid the coronavirus lockdown, airline major SpiceJet has already prepared its blueprint and tested out the 'social distancing' protocols if services begin.

Right from the check-in counter, to ferry buses and on the aircraft, the blueprint emphasises in a detailed manner on how the carrier will perform the distancing norms, the most crucial preventive measure for COVID-19.

For instance, the airline has marked coaches and aircraft seats with "X" which means 'no occupancy'.

Even the boarding staircase steps has been marked with a special ink that glows at night to set a metre of a distance between passengers.

Apart from this, the airline is also training its crew again for the changed circumstances on-board and off-board.

SpiceJet recently made a mark by ferrying the largest quantities of medical cargo in both domestic and international routes.

The carrier has operated 220 flights since the lockdown began, carrying more than 1,850 tonnes of cargo carrying vital supplies, more than double of all domestic airlines combined. Out of these, 61 were international cargo flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong and other places.

It must, however, be noted that even if flight operations are resumed in the country, the cost of air tickets are likely to shoot up three-folds due to less number of passengers.

The decision on easing restrictions on the passenger flights comes at a time when the government is looking for certain relaxations that can boost economic activities, to revive the country from a state of recession.