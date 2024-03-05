Home

SpiceJet Settles Dispute With One More Aircraft Lessor | Check Details Here

SpiceJet on Tuesday announced that it has reached a settlement terms with aircraft leasing firm Cross Ocean Partners.

Spicejet News: SpiceJet on Tuesday announced that it has reached a settlement terms with aircraft leasing firm Cross Ocean Partners. According to an exchange filing, the settlement is expected to result in significant savings for SpiceJet.

“The parties made this joint announcement before the Delhi High Court in the ongoing execution petition being pursued by Cross Ocean Partners. The settlement is expected to result in significant savings for SpiceJet and also put an end to dispute. As part of the arrangement, the airline will also benefit from transfer of airframe and an engine at no additional cost, augmenting its operational capabilities,” the airline said in a regulatory filing.

Commenting on the development, Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said that they remain focused on sustaining the positive momentum and creating long-term value for our stakeholders

“We are pleased to have reached a mutually acceptable resolution with Cross Ocean Partners, which will result in significant cost savings for SpiceJet and also cease prolonged expensive litigation. This settlement reinforces our commitment to effectively settle with our partners and strengthen our operational capabilities. We remain focused on sustaining the positive momentum and creating long-term value for our stakeholders,” he added.

