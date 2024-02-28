Home

Business

SpiceJet Settles Rs 250 Cr Dispute With Aircraft Lessor Celestial Aviation; Shares Rebound

SpiceJet Settles Rs 250 Cr Dispute With Aircraft Lessor Celestial Aviation; Shares Rebound

The matter is further scheduled to be formally withdrawn on March 1 & both parties have informed the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) bench about the settlement.

SpiceJet Airline

Mumbai: Airline Spicejet announced settlement of a Rs 250 crore dispute with Celestial Aviation, the company said in a stock exchange clarification on Wednesday. By this, the company said it will avoid litigation and save Rs 235 crore.

Trending Now

The matter is further scheduled to be formally withdrawn on March 1 & both parties have informed the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) bench about the settlement.

You may like to read

“I am pleased to announce that SpiceJet and Celestial Aviation have successfully resolved our $29.9 million dispute through mutual agreement. This settlement marks a significant step forward for both parties and underscores our commitment to finding amicable solutions to complex challenges,” said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.

SpiceJet Press Release

“With this resolution, we can now focus on revamping our fleet and driving our business forward. I am grateful for the support of our stakeholders, including our investors, as we navigate through this process,” Ajay Singh, the Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet said in a press statement.

“The representatives of both Parties informed a bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) last week that settlement terms had been reached and requested an adjournment. The Court graciously granted the adjournment,” it said in a press release.

The airline had secured investments of Rs 1,060 crore through a preferential issue, from notable investors like Aries Opportunities Fund Limited and Elara India Opportunities Fund Limited and part of these funds will be allocated towards settling past liabilities.

SpiceJet Celestial Settlement History

In October 2023, SpiceJet had informed the tribunal that it was trying to carry out a settlement with Celestial. In December 2023, it again informed the tribunal about their progress in settlement and informed about some payments to aircraft lessor Celestial Aviation. Celestial’s counsel Nitin Sarin had also admitted to receipt of the payment.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.