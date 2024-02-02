Home

Spicejet Shares Hit Upper Circuit as Direct Flight Services to Ayodhya Begin

The airline has commenced its operations from the UP city to seven domestic destinations through non-stop flights.

Share Market News: Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Shares of SpiceJet hit the upper circuit on Friday i.e. February 2. The surge in share price comes as thethe low-cost carrier has started direct flight services to Ayodhya. The counter opened at Rs 64.50 and went to surger as much as over 10 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 72.50 on the BSE. The counter had closed at Rs 63.94.

The airline has commenced its operations from the UP city to seven domestic destinations through non-stop flights. These destinations include Ahmedabad, Chennai, Darbhanga, Delhi, Jaipur, Patna, and Mumbai.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Minister of State V K Singh on Thursday jointly inaugurated SpiceJet’s direct flight service connecting Ayodhya with eight cities.

This strategic initiative aims to enhance accessibility for devotees and tourists seeking ‘darshan’ of Lord Shri Ram Lalla in the newly consecrated temple of Ayodhya.

As per a press statement issued by the state government, the chief minister said, “The commencement of non-stop flight services by SpiceJet to Ayodhya from Darbhanga, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Patna, Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru not only enhances Ayodhya’s connectivity, but also holds the potential to boost tourism.”

Earlier, successful air services had commenced from Ayodhya to Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru, the chief minister added.

Adityanath highlighted that the inauguration of Ayodhya Dham’s new international airport by the prime minister on December 30, 2023, signifies a promising future for Ayodhya.

Adityanath called upon all citizens to collaborate in enhancing the glory of Ayodhya, encouraging responsible utilisation of the new air services and sharing the beauty and traditions of Ayodhya with the world.

Reflecting on Ayodhya’s significance, he said, “Ayodhya is a symbol of the nation’s faith, and public sentiments are intricately linked with Lord Shri Ram Lalla. Every Ayodhya resident aspired for the city’s development, and today, that dream is becoming a reality. Indeed, Ayodhya deserves this transformation.”

