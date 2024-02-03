Home

SpiceJet Shares To Be in Focus Airlines Secures Rights for Haj Operations | Check Details Here

SpiceJet News: Share of low-cost carrier is going to be in focus in the next trading session as SpiceJet has secured rights to operate Haj flights from seven cities, including Srinagar, Gaya and Guwahati. The airline, which is working on revival, said Haj flights have been a significant revenue generator for it.

“In the current fiscal year, SpiceJet garnered a revenue of Rs 337 crore from Haj operations, operating flights from five Indian cities. This year, the airline anticipates even higher revenue from its Haj operations,” it said in a release.

The carrier will operate Haj flights from seven cities — Srinagar, Gaya, Guwahati, Bhopal, Indore, Aurangabad and Vijayawada.

The first phase of Haj operations is scheduled to start on May 9, with flights to Medina. For the Haj operations, the airline said it plans to take at least three wide-body planes on wet lease. Last year, it had inducted three such aircraft specifically for the Haj operations.

Earlier, Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Shares of SpiceJet hit the upper circuit on Friday i.e. February 2. The surge in share price comes as thethe low-cost carrier has started direct flight services to Ayodhya. The counter opened at Rs 64.50 and went to surger as much as over 10 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 72.50 on the BSE. The counter had closed at Rs 63.94.

The airline has commenced its operations from the UP city to seven domestic destinations through non-stop flights. These destinations include Ahmedabad, Chennai, Darbhanga, Delhi, Jaipur, Patna, and Mumbai.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Minister of State V K Singh on Thursday jointly inaugurated SpiceJet’s direct flight service connecting Ayodhya with eight cities.

This strategic initiative aims to enhance accessibility for devotees and tourists seeking ‘darshan’ of Lord Shri Ram Lalla in the newly consecrated temple of Ayodhya.

As per a press statement issued by the state government, the chief minister said, “The commencement of non-stop flight services by SpiceJet to Ayodhya from Darbhanga, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Patna, Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru not only enhances Ayodhya’s connectivity, but also holds the potential to boost tourism.”

