Home

Business

SpiceJet Announces Special Flight Service From Delhi To Ayodhya On Jan 21; Check Timing And Other Details

SpiceJet Announces Special Flight Service From Delhi To Ayodhya On Jan 21; Check Timing And Other Details

SpiceJet on Friday announced a special flight operation from Delhi to Ayodhya on January 21 catering to passengers attending the Pran Pratishta ceremony at the Ram temple the following day.

New Delhi: SpiceJet has announced that it will be running a special flight from Delhi to Ayodhya on January 21, specifically designed for folks joining in the Pran Pratishta ceremony at the Ram temple the next day. The airline’s thoughtful move eases the pilgrimage for the devotees who plan to grace the sacred event. A return trip is also in their plan for the day, promising a smooth journey for the passengers, as per a report by news agency IANS.

Trending Now

Ayodhya Pran Pratishta Ceremony

The Pran Pratishta ceremony carries great weight in Hinduism. It symbolizes the divinity of the temple deities and celebrates their manifestation. Hindus from around the country are set to gather in Ayodhya for this momentous event.

You may like to read

The special flight from Delhi is scheduled to depart at 1.30 PM, reaching Ayodhya by 3 PM. The return flight on the following day will take off at 5 PM, landing in Delhi at 6.30 PM.

SpiceJet Delhi-Ayodhya Flight Timings

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said: “The Pran Pratishta ceremony at the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya is a moment of immense pride for every Indian. We are blessed to witness this historic moment in our lifetime.

“SpiceJet is deeply honoured to play a role in connecting devotees attending this momentous event and is committed to providing a comfortable and efficient travel experience for all passengers.”

The airline official also said that “SpiceJet is further committed to enhancing air connectivity to Ayodhya, connecting the holy city to multiple destinations across the country.”.

“Details regarding these new routes will be announced shortly, providing devotees with even greater access to this sacred destination.”

UP CM Luanhes Indigo’s Air Service Between Ayodhya And Ahmedabad

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath virtually launched Indigo Airlines’ direct air service between Ayodhya and Ahmedabad on Thursday at an event held at his official residence.

Devotees and tourists who wish to have the darshan of Lord Ram now have the option of taking the direct flight from Ahmedabad to reach Ayodhya.

Addressing the occasion, the chief minister said, “With this direct flight, Ayodhya has become directly connected to Ahmedabad. Ahmedabad is the second place after Delhi to be connected to Ayodhya through air service. Starting from January 15, there will also be flight services between Ayodhya and Mumbai.”

He said that another flight service between Delhi and Ayodhya will start on January 16. He further highlighted that improved air services contribute significantly to tourism and business activities.

The chief minister mentioned that the number of air passengers in the state had increased from 59.97 lakh in the financial year 2016–17 to 96.02 lakh in the financial year 2022–23, representing a growth rate of 29.46 per cent in the past three years. He informed me that in 2016–17, Lucknow airport received 39.68 lakh passengers, Varanasi had 19.16 lakh, Gorakhpur had 54,000, and Prayagraj had 45,000.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.