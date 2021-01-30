Domestic Flights News: Leading Indian airlines, SpiceJet on Saturday announced that it will start 20 new domestic flights, including 16 services that will be connecting Jaipur to various cities of the country. Also Read - Domestic Flights: IndiGo Plans Services to Connect Kurnool With Bengaluru, Chennai, Visakhapatnam | Booking Opens From Feb 1

The remaining four flights would be on the Kolkata-Pakyong route and Delhi-Dehradun route, said an official press release from the airline.

All 20 new flights would be started in February, it stated.

Jaipur would be connected through 16 new flights to various cities, such as Dehradun and Surat, it said.

Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet said, “There can’t be a better time to launch multiple flights to connect this picturesque and historical city with other major cities owing to the perfect weather conditions for travel and tourism.”

(With inputs from PTI)