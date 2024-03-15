Home

Business

SpiceJet to Lease Two A340 Planes for Haj Operations | Check Key Details Here

SpiceJet to Lease Two A340 Planes for Haj Operations | Check Key Details Here

Chandan Sand, Head of Leasing and Legal at SpiceJet, said the lease agreement for the induction of A340 aircraft has been finalised.

New Delhi: National carrier SpiceJet has announced that the airlines will lease two wide-body A340 planes for Haj operations and these aircraft will be operated from Srinagar and Guwahati. The first phase of the Haj operations is scheduled to commence on May 9 to Medina. Each of the wide-body aircraft will have a seating capacity of 324.

SpiceJet said flights are scheduled to operate from seven Indian cities — Srinagar, Gaya, Guwahati, Bhopal, Indore, Aurangabad, and Vijayawada. Last year, SpiceJet’s Haj operations generated revenues of Rs 337 crore.

Chandan Sand, Head of Leasing and Legal at SpiceJet, said the lease agreement for the induction of A340 aircraft has been finalised. The airline is actively pursuing opportunities to expand its fleet through long term lease agreements, he added.

InterGlobe Aviation, SpiceJet Among Electoral Bond Buyers

InterGlobe Aviation and SpiceJet were among the buyers of electoral bonds, according to data released on Thursday. The data on electoral bonds showed that three InterGlobe entities purchased electoral bonds to the tune of Rs 36 crore.

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of the country’s largest airline IndiGo, purchased electoral bonds worth Rs 5 crore on October 4, 2023. As per the data, InterGlobe Air Transport bought electoral bonds worth Rs 11 crore and InterGlobe Real Estate Ventures snapped up Rs 20 crore. Both entities purchased the electoral bonds on May 10, 2019.

Besides, IndiGo promoter bought electoral bonds worth Rs 20 crore on April 7, 2021.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.