Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet will operate a daily non-stop flight connecting Mumbai with Hong Kong from July 31.

According to the airline, the new service will be the only Indian carrier to connect Mumbai with Hong Kong with a daily non-stop flight effective July 31.

The airline said it will deploy its 168-seater Boeing 737-800 aircraft on the sector.

Currently, SpiceJet operates 597 average daily flights to 62 destinations, including 53 domestic and 9 international. The airline has a fleet of 76 Boeing 737, 31 Bombardier Q-400s and two B737 freighters.