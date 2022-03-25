New Delhi: Indian Premier League 2022(IPL 2022) is all set to kick-off from Saturday i.e March 26. In the 15th season of the IPL, 2 new teams, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants will compete for the coveted title. IPL 2022, thus, will have a total of 10 teams. In an exciting update, all the teams revealed their official jerseys for the season on Twitter yesterday. The richest cricket board in the world, the Board of Control of Cricket (BCCI), organises the IPL and takes care of the hurdles that may come in the way. Last year, due to Covid-19 related restrictions, the event was organised in UAE. This year, however, the event will be held in India with great but usual pomp and show.Also Read - IPL 2022: Was Lucky to See How MS Dhoni's Brain Works, Says Faf Du Plessis

But IPL is not limited to the love of cricket only. The tournament involves a massive amount of money. From title sponsorship to broadcasting rights, each deal is a multi-million dollar deal. All the proceedings from the event go to BCCI. It is used to organise domestic matches in India and the fees of the players are also paid out of it.

Take a look at the money involved in the IPL Season 15.

Tata Group- The Title Sponsors- Rs 670 Crore

Tata Group has replaced Vivo as the title sponsor for the IPL for the next two years. According to reports, the company has agreed to pay a whopping Rs 670 crore for the next two seasons of the IPL. This has been equally divided into Rs 355 crore each for 2022 and 2023.

Out of this, Rs 301 crore will be paid as the title rights fee and Rs 34 crore will be paid as an incremental fee for an increased number of matches every year.

(Reference: PTI)

Broadcasting/ Media Rights- Rs 40,000-Rs 45,000 Crore

The broadcasting rights act as a major source of revenue for the BCCI in IPL. This year, in an unprecedented unfolding, the sale of telecast rights can fetch Rs 40,000-Rs 45,000 crores to BCCI, according to media reports. This is equivalent to $5 billion.

The bidding for media rights will include big names like Reliance Industries, Amazon Inc, Sony (with Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.) and Walt Disney. Currently, Star Group holds broadcasting rights. OLX Autos has partnered with Star in the broadcasting. It will leverage the fall of wickets and DRS during the matches.

(Reference: Economic Times)

Brand Value Of Teams

Chennai Super Kings became the first unicorn team in January 2022. Following are the mind-boggling figures of the brand value of 8 teams. The value of 2 new additions, will be decided after Season 15.

Team Brand Value Chennai Super Kings Rs 2,700 Crore Mumbai Indians Rs 2,500 Crore Kolkata Knight Riders Rs 543 Crore Royal Challengers Bangalore Rs 536 Crore Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs 442 Crore Delhi Capitals Rs 370 Crore Punjab Kings Rs 318 Crore Rajasthan Royals Rs 249 Crore

(Reference: Sportzpoint.com)

Official Sponsors- Rs 210 Crore

The list of official sponsors of IPL 2022 includes names like Dream11, Unacademy, Rupay, CRED, Upstox and Tata Safari. Collectively, these groups will pay Rs 210 crore as the official sponsor fee to the BCCI.

(Reference: Times of Sports)

Umpire Sponsors- Rs 28 Crore

The umpire sponsors, PayTM, will pay Rs 28 crore for owning the rights to advertise.

(Reference: Times of Sports)

Strategic Timeout Sponsor- Rs 30 Crore

CEAT, this year’s official strategic timeout sponsor will pay Rs 30 crore to BCCI.

(Reference: Times of Sports)