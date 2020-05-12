New Delhi: Spot gold markets remained shut on Tuesday due to countrywide lockdown to prevent spreading of COVID-19 virus infections, according to HDFC Securities. Also Read - Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme to Open From Monday: 10 Things to Know About it

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,705 per ounce and silver at USD 15.52 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded positive with spot international gold prices witnessing recovery to USD 1,705 per ounce on Tuesday. Gold prices pared previous losses and traded above USD 1,700 per ounce on worries over the rise in cases in some parts of China and South Korea," it said.