New Delhi: The Spotify streaming service has decided to close its offices in Russia following Moscow's "unprovoked attack" on Ukraine, the company says in a statement. According to a Spotify spokesperson, Spotify will also limit the accessibility of Russian state-backed streaming content on its platform. The company however said that it won't ban the service entirely in Russia.

"We think it's critically important to try to keep our service operational in Russia to allow for the global flow of information," the spokesperson says.

Since July 2021, Russian legislation signed by President Vladimir Putin has obliged foreign social media companies with more than 500,000 daily users to open local offices or be subject to restrictions as severe as outright bans.

Ahead of the March deadline, only a few companies, including Spotify, had complied. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week, which Moscow calls a “special operation,” Western governments have urged companies to push back on Putin in any way possible.

“Our first priority over the past week has been the safety of our employees and to ensure that Spotify continues to serve as an important source of global and regional news at a time when access to information is more important than ever,” Spotify said in a statement.

Spotify said it has reviewed thousands of pieces of content since the start of the war, and restricted the discoverability of shows owned and operated by Russian state-affiliated media.

Earlier this week, it also removed all content from state media RT and Sputnik from Spotify in the European Union, the United States and other markets around the world, except for Russia, following similar steps by Meta Platforms Inc’s Facebook and Twitter.

(With inputs from agencies)