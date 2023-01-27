Top Recommended Stories
‘Feels Like A Bad Dream’: India-American Software Engineer Pens Heartfelt Post After Being Laid Off By Spotify
In October last year, Spotify reportedly shut down 11 original podcasts from its in-house studios, as a part of cost-cutting and now the company has been laying off the workforce recently.
Spotify layoff: Earlier this week, Spotify, , a music streaming giant announced to slash 6 per cent of its workforce which means, the company is set to remove around 600 staffers, across the world. Daniel Ek, CEO of the Swedish company has announced in a memo that he was too ambitious in investing ahead of their revenue growth. “And for this reason, today, we are reducing our employee base by about 6 per cent across the company. I take full accountability for the moves that got us here,” he said in a memo on Spotify’s website.
Ek commented on the changing dynamics of the organization, stating that “Over the next several hours, one-on-one conversations will take place with all impacted employees. And while I believe this decision is right for Spotify, I understand that with our historic focus on growth, many of you will view this as a shift in our culture. But as we evolve and grow as a business, so must our way of working while still staying true to our core values.”
An India-American Software Engineer Mounika G, who was working for the company for over 1.5 years was amongst those who got fired. She, in her LinkedIn profile, penned down a heart-wrenching post and emphaised how it is hard to not know the reason for getting sacked.
“I don’t think I have the heart to write this yet, yesterday was my last day at Spotify. It feels like a bad dream I should wake up from. I kept waiting for an email saying there has been a mistake. Of all the thoughts/questions, one dominated – Not knowing the reason hit hard,” Mounika G wrote in her Linkedin Post.
However, she also underlined that life goes on and she is running out of time. She has 60days to land a new role to stay in the US and to hold my VISA status.
“This picture was my first day at Spotify and I was still in wonder how my journey led me to that place. As the saying goes, the only way is through and I will get through this stronger and more resilient. Looking forward to my next adventure,” She added.
In October last year, Spotify reportedly shut down 11 original podcasts from its in-house studios, as a part of cost-cutting and now the company has been laying off the workforce recently. Less than 5 per cent of the company’s staff on original podcasts were either laid off or reassigned to new shows.
