New Delhi: Imagine waking up on a Monday morning with no office emails and deadlines to meet. We all need a break from our busy work schedules. Job burnout is real and Spotify has done its bit to address the issue. Spotify, in its bid to promote mental wellbeing of its employees, had announced a ‘Wellness Week’. During this ‘wellness week’, all Spotify offices will remain closed in the first week of November.Also Read - World Mental Health Day: How Companies Are Helping Employees Cope-Up With Mental Challenges

Wellness week was an initiative that gave all Spotify employees a week off of work to focus on their health and well-being. “Spotifiers were welcome to enjoy a week of travel, spending time with friends/family, binge-watching TVshows, reading a few books, or doing absolutely nothing at all. As long as they were not working, then we had accomplished our mission,” Spotify said.

In its statement, Spotify said, “a break from our jobs, and time to focus on our health and well-being. We are very aware of the toll that the forced working from home and other aspects of the pandemic has had on us. We also know that one of the main triggers of burnout is the inability to disconnect from work, and in the past few years the lack of disconnect from work has been extremely prevalent.”

“In addition, stress and anxiety levels have never been higher from the effects of lockdowns, working from home, homeschooling, video call fatigue, and everything else that has been thrown our way. All of a sudden, our boundaries between work and home have become unclear, creating a massive work-life imbalance. The rapid innovation in technology paired with the desire to stay as connected to our colleagues and the rest of the world as possible, means our tendency to stay on screens 24/7 has been further fuelled, and the lines between work and home have become even more blurred.”