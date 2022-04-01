Sri Lanka News | New Delhi: Sri Lanka is facing the worst economic meltdown in its history. The newspaper publishers have run out of newsprint, pharmacies are running out of medicine and the government has decided to deploy the army at the petrol pumps to avoid clashes. The progress the island nation had made since 2009 after the end of the 26-year long civil war, seems to have gone up in the smoke.Also Read - Email Claims Terror Groups Ready With Plot To Assassinate PM Modi: '20 Kg RDX, Sleeper Cells Across The Country'

The inflation rates in the country have crossed 18 per cent. Since January, fuel and food prices have skyrocketed. The foreign exchange reserves are not enough to even sustain the basic demands of Sri Lanka's population. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar visited Sri Lanka on a three-day trip and assured financial assistance.

Pleased to call on President @GotabayaR of Sri Lanka. Reviewed various dimensions of our close neighbourly relationship. Assured him of India’s continued cooperation and understanding. pic.twitter.com/xAvCEuxhYV — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 28, 2022

Angry with the government, people have taken to the streets. Curfew has been imposed to control people who have been protesting outside the house of the President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa. For India, Tamil Nadu has been seeing a rise in the inflow of refugees from Sri Lanka. Chief Minister M K Stalin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and urged him to allow the Tamil Nadu government to help the Sri Lankan Tamils with aid.

Here are 5 ways in which India is helping Sri Lanka fight the crisis