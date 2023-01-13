Home

Srinagar Airport Suspends All Flight Operations Today Due To Snowfall

Due to heavy snowfall in Srinagar, the airport authorities have suspended all flight operations for the day.

Srinagar: Fresh spell of snow has disrupted the way of life in Jammu and Kashmir. Due to heavy snowfall, Srinagar Airport has suspended all flight operations for the day. Airport officials said flight operations from Srinagar airport have been suspended since 10 a.m. today due to continuing snowfall and poor visibility. The hill state witnessed fresh snowfall on Friday and rain today in the higher reaches of the valley. This led to reduced visibility making it difficult for residents to continue with normal way of life.

Srinagar Airport recently tweeted about the suspension of flight operations at the international airport and that passengers will be compensated.

All flights for today at our airport have been cancelled due to continuous bad weather The passengers of the cancelled flights shall be accommodated by the respective Airlines in the next available flight at no extra cost — Srinagar Airport (@SrinagarAirport) January 13, 2023



“AirAsia, Indigo, SpiceJet, Air India and Vistara have cancelled all their remaining flights to and from the Srinagar airport today,” officials said.

Earlier, weather expert Navdeep Dahiya predicted with a warning north Indian plains will come under the grips of “extreme” spell of cold weather starting Saturday. It will reach its peak between January 16 and 18.

Following freezing temperatures and bouts of snowfall and rain in the Himalayan Region, an avalanche hit upper regions of Kashmir yesterday. The avalanche claimed one life while one more person was reported missing.