Stake In Mumbai Airport Alone Could Be Worth More Than The Company: GQG Partners’ Rajiv Jain Predicts 100% Returns In $2 Billion Adani Investment

New Delhi: US-based GQG Partners pumped in nearly $2 billion into Adani Group companies in March when the listed companies of the conglomerate were staring at a selling spree by the investors after Hindenburg Research accused it of illegal parking of money in offshore accounts, stock manipulation and raised concerns about alarming debt levels.

The investment firm GQG Partners and its chief investment officer Rajiv Jain quickly became popular in the country following the move. Here’s how GQG Partners spread its investments in Adani Group.

Adani Enterprises: $660 million

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone: $640 million

Adani Transmission: $230 million

Adani Green Energy: $340 million

Rajiv Jain’s Hopes High On Adani Investment

GQG Partners is listed in Australian Securities Exchange Ltd. A day after the company announced its investment in Adani Group, it’s shares fell over 3 per cent, even as Adani Group companies’ share prices rose in India the same day.

Later, the same week Rajiv Jain held meetings with clients and investors to explain the company’s investment in the embattled Indian conglomerate.

When he made the investment, Rajiv Jain, in an interview to the Financial Times, “What is not being appreciated is that these are assets run by very competent management. The execution capabilities are fantastic.”

The recent interactions of Rajiv Jain suggest that he’s still positive about GQG Partners’ big bet on Adani Group. In an interview to Bloomberg this week, Rajiv Jain has predicted a return in excess of 100 per cent for the investment he made in Adani Group.

“These could be multibaggers” over five years, Jain said in an interview at Bloomberg’s New York headquarters.

Adani Group lost nearly $153 billion in market value following the publication of Hindenburg Research’s report on 24 January 2023. GQG Partners is currently the highest-profile champion of the the battered conglomerate.

The allegations made by the New York-based short seller, which have been vehemently denied by Adani Group, haven’t deterred Rajiv Jain. The Indian origin veteran investor said that Adani Group’s value lies in its assets.

In the interview he said that India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is looking at business tycoons like Gautam Adani to improve the nation’s infrastructure and lure manufacturing from places like China. Several Adani Group projects are closely tied up to India’s development goals, and cut across multiple sectors of the economy.

Rajiv Jain specifically pointed out Adani’s coal mining assets, his data centers and his majority stake in Mumbai’s busy international airport; Jain said these are signs of success.

“We believe the airport itself could be worth more than the company,” Jain told Bloomberg, noting that the land alone stretches across some of Asia’s most expensive urban real estate.

“One of the issues raised was that he owns more than 75% of the company, right? And let me ask you in real simple English, is that fraud?” Jain told Bloomberg. “Is it not disclosed properly? Yeah, it’s some of that, you could argue that, but is it fraud?,” he added.

About GQG Partners

Founded by Rajiv Jain in 2016, GQG Partners has a diverse portfolio. Jain serves as the Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of the firm, he also also serves as the portfolio manager for all GQG Partners strategies, as per the information available on LinkedIn.

GQG Partners oversees more than $90 billion, with investments in industries like oil, tobacco and banking. When he began his own investment firm, Jain had a rich experience of over 23 years, most notably as the Co-Chief Executive Officer (from July 2014) and Chief Investment Officer and Head of Equities (from February 2002) at Vontobel Asset Management.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.