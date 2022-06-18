New Delhi: Edtech platform Unacademy on Saturday said that a small fraction of its workforce (2.6 per cent) has been asked to go as part of performance improvement programme (PIP). Sources earlier told IANS that nearly 150 employees (2.6 per cent) from Unacademy’s PrepLadder team were laid off.Also Read - Stop Carrying Advertisements of Online Betting Platforms: Centre Tells Media Houses | Check Advisory Here

A company spokesperson told IANS that "the departure of these employees is a result of the PIP, which is a standard practice in all organisations". "Unacademy has not conducted any layoffs, and we strongly deny the information as it is factually incorrect," the spokesperson added.

The company said the affected employees have been given generous severance and support, like "garden leave" for the duration of notice period, additional payout equivalent to two months' salary, extension of existing medical/insurance coverage till mid-July and assistance in outplacements.

Acquired PrepLadder For $50 Million in 2020

Unacademy had acquired Chandigarh-based PrepLadder, a leading post-graduate medical entrance exam preparation platform, for $50 million in 2020. Founded by Deepanshu Goyal, Vitul Goyal and Sahil Goyal in 2016, PrepLadder prepares students for medical examinations and provides access to education services and preparation material for exams such as NEET PG, AIIMS PG, NEET SS, and FMGE.

