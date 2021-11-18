New Delhi: Paytm Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vijay Shekhar Sharma is all set to talk on the listing of shares of the Digital firm One97 Communications today on Zee Business. Paytm shares were trading at Rs 1668.05, down by over 480 points or 22 per cent, according to data on BSE India website.Also Read - J&K Govt Orders Probe Into Srinagar Encounter, Says Will Ensure No Justice

Earlier this morning, Sharma said that he could feel for Indian national cricket team as messages poured in this morning. "Man, I can feel for our cricket team! So many messages, wishes, & kind words. Feels like carrying the hopes and aspirations of young India to the Stock Market. From coal to a fintech, in 11 years — India has transformed. To every Paytmer, you've changed India for good," the Paytm founder tweeted.

This morning, Sharma attended the listing ceremony of Paytm at BSE India and spoke about the issue. He was also seen ringing the opening bell to mark the listing date, according to details on BSE India twitter.