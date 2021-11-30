New Delhi: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Star Health Insurance IPO is opening for subscription today. Ahead of the subscription period, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd has raised around Rs 3,217 crore from anchor investors, according to reports.Also Read - Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air Will Fly You On These Airplanes. 5 Key Details

Star Health Insurance IPO Price, Details, Review

The subscription period for the initial public offering is opening on Tuesday and will close on December 2.

The initial public offering has a face value of Rs 10 per equity share.

The IPO price has been fixed between Rs 879 and Rs 900 per equity share.

The IPO has a market lot and minimum order quantity of 16 shares.

The initial public offering has an issue size of Rs 7,249.18 crore. Of the total, the fresh issue size is Rs 2,000 crore. The offer for sale amounts to Rs 5,249.18 crore.

The shares will be listed at NSE and BSE.

Once the subscription period is over, shares will be allotted to subscribers.

The company is promoted by ace stock market trader and investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Safecrop Investments India, and Westbridge.

Ambit Private Limited, Axis Capital Limited, BofA Securities India Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, CLSA India Private Limited, Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Limited, DAM Capital Advisors Ltd (Formerly IDFC Securities Ltd), ICICI Securities Limited, IIFL Securities Ltd, Jefferies India Private Limited, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, and SBI Capital Markets Limited are lead managers for the Star Health IPO.