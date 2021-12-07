New Delhi: Star Health Insurance IPO share allotment date is here. Investors, who have subscribed to the initial public offering, will get to know whether they received shares of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. The shares will be listed at BSE and NSE. The firm is backed ace stock market trader and investors Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.Also Read - Complaint Against Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Ahead of Their Wedding in Rajasthan

Star Health Insurance IPO Allotment – Direct Link To Check Share Price

To check the Star Health Insurance IPO share allotment status, investors need to go https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx .

Go to “Status of Issue Application” section.

You can check the status of your application by entering details such as issue type, issue name, application number, and Permanent Account Number (PAN) details.

Star Health Insurance IPO Review Details

The initial public offering has a face value of Rs 10 per equity share.

The IPO price has been fixed between Rs 870 and Rs 900 per equity share.

It has a market lot and minimum order quantity of 16 shares.

The IPO has an issue size of Rs 7,249.18 crore. Out of the total the fresh issue is Rs 2,000 crore. It has an offer for sale of Rs 5,249.18 crore.

Star Health Insurance shares will be listed at BSE and NSE on December 10.

Star Health Insurance IPO Subscription

The IPO was opened for subscription on November 30 and the period will open on December 2.

The IPO was subscribed 0.79 times oevrall. The initial public offering was subscribed 1.03 times at qualified institutional buyer (QIB) section, 0.19 times at Non-institutional investors (NII) segment, 1.10 times at Retail Individual Investors (RII) section, and 0.10 times at employee segment.

Ambit Private Limited, Axis Capital Limited, BofA Securities India Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, CLSA India Private Limited, Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Limited, DAM Capital Advisors Ltd (Formerly IDFC Securities Ltd), ICICI Securities Limited, IIFL Securities Ltd, Jefferies India Private Limited, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, and SBI Capital Markets Limited are Star Health IPO Lead Managers.