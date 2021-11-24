New Delhi: Initial Public Offering of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Star Health IPO is all set to hit the market this month end as the health insurer has fixed the all important IPO price band at Rs 870 to Rs 900. The company is aiming to raise a staggering amount of Rs 72,49.18 crore.Also Read - Aamir Khan Issues Apologies to KGF 2 Producers And Yash, Says 'Will Promote KGF Chapter 2

Star Health IPO Subscription Date

Star Health IPO will open for subscription on November 30. The subscription period will close on December 2.

Star Health IPO Price, Size, Review

The Initial public offering has a face value of Rs 10 per equity share.

The IPO price has been fixed between Rs 870 to Rs 900 per equity share.

It has a market lot of 16 shares and the minimum order quantity is also 16 shares.

Shares will be listed at BSE and NSE.

Star Health IPO has an issue size of Rs 7,249.18 crore. Out of the total, the fresh issue amounts to Rs 2,000 crore. The IPO has an offer for sale of Rs 5,249.18 crore.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd IPO is owned by consortium of investors – Westbridge Capital and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

Lead Managers of the Star Health IPO are Ambit Private Limited, Axis Capital Limited, BofA Securities India Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, CLSA India Private Limited, Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Limited, DAM Capital Advisors Ltd (Formerly IDFC Securities Ltd), ICICI Securities Limited, IIFL Securities Ltd, Jefferies India Private Limited, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, and SBI Capital Markets Limited.