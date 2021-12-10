New Delhi: Star Health shares today made debut at stock market at Rs 848 against the Initial Public Offering (IPO) price of Rs 900 per equity share. Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd is backed by ace share market trader and investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.Also Read - Netflix Show Squid Game Now Available in Tamil And Telugu, Read on

Star Health Share Price

Shares of Star Health Insurance have been listed at BSE and NSE in the stock market.

You can check Star Health Insurance share price at BSE Sensex – https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/star-health-and-allied-insurance-company-ltd/starhealth/543412/

Star Health share price at NSE can be checked at https://www.nseindia.com/get-quotes/equity?symbol=STARHEALTH

Star Health Insurance IPO

The subscription period for initial public offering opened on November 30 and closed on December 2.

The IPO has a face value of Rs 10 per equity share.

The IPO price has been fixed at Rs 870 to Rs 900 per equity share.

The IPO had an issue size of Rs 7,249.18 crore. Out of the total, the fresh issue amounts to Rs 2,000 crore. The IPO has an offer for sale of Rs 5,249.18 crore.

Star Health Insurance IPO Subscription Status

The IPO was subscribed 0.79 times overall. The initial public offering was subscribed 1.03 times at QIB segment, 0.19 times at NII segment, 1.10 times at Retail category, and 0.10 times at Employee category.