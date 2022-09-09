New Delhi: As the Centre banned rice exports effective from Friday and also levied an export duty of 20 per cent on various grades of the commodity, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said that domestic production could fall short by 10 to 12 million tonnes in the Kharif season.Also Read - GoI Imposes 20% Export Duty On Rice Owing To Shortage Of Rain In Producer States

Pandey told media persons on Friday that due to inadequate sowing of paddy, mainly owing to poor rainfall in rice bearing states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal, there would be a shortfall in production.

The government's decision to ban rice exports and impose export duty is aimed at arresting domestic prices and ensuring availability of rice, sources said.

At the same time, Pandey claimed that there will be surplus rice production in the country.

Poor rain have also led to decrease in paddy acreage in many rice states and is down by 38 lakh hectares, he informed.

Rice is also provided to PDS beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

The scheme which started during the Covid pandemic in March 2020 is scheduled to end on September 30.

On being asked whether it would be extended beyond September, Pandey refused to comment.

(With IANS inputs)