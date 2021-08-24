New Delhi: Microsoft India today announced it has collaborated with Invest India to nurture tech startups in India. To begin with, the company has onboarded 11 startups for its Microsoft for Startups programme from fields like agriculture, defense/security, IT/ITeS, e-mobility, waste management and financial services, as per IANS report.Also Read - Kerala: Lockdown on Cards? Govt Calls Emergency Review Meeting Today; State Health Minister Says Next 4 Weeks Crucial | 3 Big Updates

Startup India Update: