New Delhi: Microsoft India today announced it has collaborated with Invest India to nurture tech startups in India. To begin with, the company has onboarded 11 startups for its Microsoft for Startups programme from fields like agriculture, defense/security, IT/ITeS, e-mobility, waste management and financial services, as per IANS report.
Startup India Update:
- The 11 startups will gain access to benefits including Azure credits, as well as support for technology and business acceleration, focused on scaling their growth, the IANS report says.
- They will be able to utilise Microsoft technology including Azure, GitHub, and M365, allowing them to quickly build and run their businesses, the company said in a statement, IANS reported.
- Leading fintech startup Khatabook has said it has closed a USD 100 million Series C funding round led by US-based Tribe Capital and Moore Strategic Ventures (MSV), taking its market valuation to USD 600 million, according to IANS report.
- With fresh funds, Khatabook will focus on financial services disbursement through its software ecosystem, catering to 10 million monthly active MSMEs, the IANS report says.
- The company said that it plans to accelerate hiring to strengthen its engineering, product, design, analytics, and data science capabilities.
- “The first phase of our journey was enabling digital transformation by building a tech ecosystem for Indian MSMEs. Now that we have created a widely accepted digital platform, the next step will be digitally-enabled financial services for small businesses,” said Ravish Naresh, CEO, and Co-founder, Khatabook.
- The start-up has expanded the ESOP pool, which now stands at USD 50 million.