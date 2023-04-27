Home

Business

Startups Laid Off 9,400 Employees During January-March, More To Come Soon: Report

Startups Laid Off 9,400 Employees During January-March, More To Come Soon: Report

About 70 per cent of all startups including instant delivery services provider Dunzo, healthtech software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup Innovaccer, and ride-hailing major Ola, laid off 100-300 people each in the quarter.

Startups Laid Off 9,400 Employees During January-March, More To Come Soon: Report

New Delhi: Startups in India have already laid off about 9,400 employees during the January-March period. However, the funding winter that is continuing will force them to lay off more employees in the coming months. This data has been curated by Careernet, reported by Economic Times.

It says that edtech firms Byju’s, Unacademy, social media startup ShareChat, apartment-management platform MyGate and car-servicing company GoMechanic were among the ones that fired a significant chunk of their team.

You may like to read

About 70 per cent of all startups including instant delivery services provider Dunzo, healthtech software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup Innovaccer, and ride-hailing major Ola, laid off 100-300 people each in the quarter.

As per the report, hiring in senior roles also dropped around 80 per cent in the March quarter compared to the same period last year even as lay offs continue. The same trend was visible across sectors including fintech, ecommerce, edtech, SaaS and healthcare among others.

Ecommerce and edtech have faced a significant impact as hiring in the March quarter was down 93 per cent and 84 per cent, respectively, compared with the same period last year.

As per the report, edtech startups have laid off the largest numbers—over 1,000 employees at a time.

“The situation will likely not improve in the next two quarters,” said Anshuman Das, cofounder and CEO of Careernet. “While there will be more seed and series A funding which can offer a good supply of new entrepreneurs… These companies hire slowly. Largely, jobs across all sectors have been trimmed, except SaaS, where more might happen.”

As per the report, the analysis of fresh hires was based on new senior positions with annual salary packages exceeding Rs 50 lakh. Last month, ET had reported that hiring for senior leadership roles had dipped 60-80 per cent on-year at new-age tech firms.

Easing Nowhere In Sight

Even if the funding is adequate, several startup founders and investors are not going big on hiring because they’ve redesigned their growth plans in line with the current macroeconomic conditions.

“Layoffs may continue and at places where you may not see layoffs, you will see muted (pay) hikes,” said Ashish Dave, CEO, Mirae Asset Venture Investment in India told ET. Dave’s company has backed companies like Bigbasket, Unacademy and Ola.

“Companies have hired expecting growth but that has not come. Now when there is a high cost structure, it needs to be readjusted with the new growth rate of startups,” he said.

In January 2023, while laying off 380 people, Swiggy founder Sriharsha Majety had told staff that the food-delivery firm had hired too many people. “Our over-hiring is a case of poor judgement and I should have done better here,” he said at the time.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.