New Delhi: SBI Credit Card Offer – State Bank of India (SBI) customers can now save on their travel expenses. India's largest public lender is offering a lucrative offer for SBI Credit Card users. SBI Credit card users can now avail themselves flat 10 per cent off on booking domestic flights and hotels. The SBI Credit offer is valid till today.

Here are SBI Credit Card offer details

However, SBI credit card users will get 10 per cent off on domestic flights and hotels if they book on Yatra through the SBI YONO app. SBI credit card users need to download SBI Yono App. They need to log in.

SBI credit card users can go to the Yatra website to book domestic flights and domestic hotels by using a credit card. The Yatra coupon code or promo code for SBI Credit Card users is YTRSBI which is applicable only on domestic flights and domestic hotels.

SBI Credit Card users can now avail of 10 per cent off, maximum up to Rs 1000, on domestic flights, and 10 per cent off, maximum up to Rs 1,500 on domestic hotels.

SBI Credit Card must remember that the minimum transaction for booking domestic flights needs to be Rs 4,000 and the minimum transaction for booking domestic hotels must be Rs 2,000. The offer is valid on SBI credit cards and EMI only. The SBI Credit card offer is valid only on online confirmed bookings and can be used only once per card.

The SBI Credit Card Offer on domestic flights and hotels can be availed by the customers making a full purchase only through their SBI Credit Cards on Yatra’s website.