State of Financial Transaction: Know The Tax Implications Of Depositing Rs 2,000 Notes In Bulk

State of Financial Transaction: Know The Tax Implications Of Depositing Rs 2,000 Notes In Bulk (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) sudden move to withdraw Rs 2,000 bank notes has created confusion amongst a few with regard to its tax implications. Even though the Rs 2,000 notes that are in circulation are less compared to Rs 500 and other lower denominations, some people might have bulk quantities of Rs 2,000 notes.

The central bank has also announced that the maximum amount a person can exchange using Rs 2,000 notes has been capped at Rs 20,000 in one go. However, the DEA Secretary told Business Today TV that a person can exchange or deposit several times in a day.

This means that a person can exchange 10 Rs 2,000 banknotes at one time, but it can be done several times a day. The central bank has given the public time till September 30 to either deposit such notes in accounts or exchange them at banks.

While there’s no overall limit on cash deposits in bank accounts, as per CNBC-Aawaz, experts say depositors should be aware of the Statement of Financial Transaction (SFT) rules.

As per tax expert Gauri Chadha, a tax expert, larger amounts can either be deposited in the savings bank account or it will be frozen in the current bank account.

“If more than 10 lakh rupees are deposited in the savings bank account, then the Income Tax Department can ask questions on this transaction. At the same time, depositing more than Rs 50 lakh cash in the current bank account also leads to reporting in SFT,” Chadha told CNBC Aawaz.

The reason behind this is that high-value cash deposits are reported by banks to the Income Tax Department as per the SFT rules. This is also reflected in the depositor’s 26AS and annual information statement.

In these cases, a tax notice can be received.

Understanding SFT

The income tax law has frame the concept of state of financial transaction or reportable account to keep a tab on high-value transactions undertaken by the taxpayer. The tax authorities collect information on certain prescribed high-value transactions undertaker by the taxpayer during the year with the help of the statement.

An SFT or reportable account has to be filed by certain prescribed entities and in such a statement they are required to furnish the details of specified financial transactions or any reportable account registered/recorded/maintained (discussed later) by them during the year.

Thus, the Income Tax Department keeps track of specified financial transactions carried on by a person during the year on the basis of the information provided by certain prescribed entities in the statement of financial transaction or reportable account.

Taxpayers’ Move

On receiving any notice, taxpayers need to explain the nature and source of that amount. If the explanation is unsatisfactory, the said amount may be treated as unexplained income for that previous year and strict action may be taken, experts say.

