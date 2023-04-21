Home

Business

States Diluting Labour Laws In The Name Of ‘Reform’ Amid Safety Concerns

States Diluting Labour Laws In The Name Of ‘Reform’ Amid Safety Concerns

Reforms in labour laws are necessary, but they should be bipartisan in nature that take into account the concerns of both employees and employers.

States Diluting Labour Laws In The Name Of ‘Reform’ Amid Safety Concerns (Image by senivpetro on Freepik)

New Delhi: There’s only a little doubt that India is on the path of growth. And that’s what every nationalist needs. It’s also agreed that for a country to grow, the businesses in the country need to grow. To achieve that individual business growth, the leaders of the said enterprise try to extract maximum efficiency from their employees. Nobody has complaints regarding that as well.

However, there is only a thin line between using an employee’s full potential and denying them of basic human rights. And when it’s state-sponsored, it becomes more dangerous.

You may like to read

We’re talking about different state governments in India that are planning to revise their archaic labour laws in order to woo global manufacturers to set up factories in their states.

Karnataka Amends Labour Law

In February 2023, Karnataka legislature passed an amendment to the Factories Act of 1948 in its application in the state. The amended law now allows industries extend working hours for labour up to 12 hours a day while keeping the maximum weekly work hours at 48.

Other States To Follow

As per a recent report in the Mint, various Indian states, including Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, are likely to amend labour policies by allowing flexibilities such as 12-hour shifts and night-time work shifts for women.

“Labour laws have been changed in Karnataka; some five to six other states like Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh will also be making similar changes to their laws. This will facilitate companies like Apple,” an official told Mint in condition of anonymity.

Why Are These Reforms Considered Necessary

Apple Inc., the world’s most valuable company, and its biggest manufacturing partner Foxconn are two major companies demanding alterations in the Indian labour law frameworks to drive more productivity and efficiency in operations, similar to levels seen in production centres in China, according to a March report by Financial Times.

Contract manufacturers of Apple like Foxconn, Pegatron, Wistron are having several demands to the state governments including flexible labour laws. Foxconn’s manufacturing unit is located at Sriperumbudur in Andhra Pradesh, while Pegatron is located in the Kancheepuram district in Tamil Nadu, and Wistron is located near Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Why Should These Labour Reforms Be Taken With A Pinch Of Salt

Reforms in labour laws are necessary, but they should be bipartisan in nature that take into account the concerns of both employees and employers.

A report by IndiaSpend published in January this year says between 2017 and 2020, three people died and 11 were injured each day, on average, due to accidents in India’s registered factories.

The report cites data from the Ministry of Labor & Employment Directorate General Factory Advice Service & Labor Institutes (DGFASLI), that was accessed in November 2022 through a Right to Information (RTI) request.

It goes on to say that as many as 3,331 deaths were recorded between 2018 and 2020, but only 14 people were imprisoned for offenses under the Factories Act, 1948 during the same period.

This is the data only from the formal sector as DGFASLI collects occupational safety and health (OSH) statistics from state chief inspectors of factories and directors of industrial safety and health.

However, about 90 per cent of workers in India are employed in the informal sector.

Statistics As Per IndiaSpend Report

India had 3,63,442 registered factories in 2020, of which 84 per cent were operational and employed 20.3 million workers.

On average, 1,109 deaths and more than 4,000 injuries in registered factories were reported each year, in four years to 2020. Injuries have reduced each year between 2018 and 2020.

Between 2017 and 2020, Gujarat reported the highest number of fatal injuries in registered factories. 920 fatal injuries happened during the period in Gujarat followed by Maharashtra (578), Tamil Nadu (391), Chhattisgarh (333), Andhra Pradesh (267), Karnataka (248), Telangana (220), Uttar Pradesh (218), Odisha (173), Haryana (155), Punjab (128), Madhya Pradesh (122), and Rajasthan (118).

When it comes to non-fatal injuries, Maharashtra reported the highest number in registered factories. During the period between 2017 and 2020, 4356 non-fatal injuries were reported in Maharashtra, followed by Gujarat (3,503), Karnataka (1,350), Madhya Pradesh (1,074), Rajasthan (871), Tamil Nadu (723), Kerala (582), Andhra Pradesh (501), Chhattisgarh (333), Punjab (325), Telangana (317), Odisha (270), Uttar Pradesh (262), Bihar (221), Andaman & Nicobar Islands (208), Jharkhand (191), DD & DNH (158), Goa (146), Puducherry (146), Haryana (145), Uttarakhand (144), and Assam (129).

Labour Reform In 2020

The Modi government in 2020 passed the Occupational Safety, Health And Working Conditions Code, 2020 was passed as labour law reform.

Several experts have opined that the Factories Act, 1948, which covers workers’ safety, health and welfare, however, is stricter than the occupational safety and health code.

KR Shyam Sundar, labour economist and visiting faculty at the New Delhi-based think tank Impact and Policy Research Institute, told IndiaSpend that Factories Act of 1948 made it mandatory for all hazardous factories, irrespective of size, to form a safety committee, while under the occupational safety and health code, these may be formed only after a government order or notification.

Further, “hazardous factories are under government surveillance, while in non-hazardous factories, safety issues may still be a problem,” he added.

The Bigger Dream

While the small to medium term goal of the state and the central governments to revise the age-old labour laws is to improve business environments and attract foreign investments. And the long-term goal is, as stated before, to get ahead of China as a global manufacturing hub.

However, it should be kept in mind that walking the dragon’s way is not the best way to achieve this goal. Even though China has always followed a “couldn’t care less” attitude, the draconian laws in the country, which include labour laws have been severely criticised on several platforms.

As per a United States government report titled, “China’s Disregard For Human Rights”, the labor laws in China do not allow for freedom of association, which is a core labor standard.

“Independent unions are illegal in China and employers are under no obligation to bargain with workers in good faith,” the report said.

It added that the effects on workers are severe. “Occupational safety and health violations are prevalent, with limited enforcement and recourse for workers who find themselves in dangerous working conditions. Workers are frequently not paid in many industries. Workplace discrimination is rampant, including recruitment practices that explicitly reference gender, age, disability, physical appearance, and marital status.”

The report also noted that in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, “state-sponsored forced labor remains a significant part of the CCP’s campaign of repression against Uyghurs and members of other Muslim minority groups.”

According to the report, China subsidizes Chinese companies to set up factories near detention camps in Xinjiang and transfers camp victims and others from rural areas to factories in other parts of Xinjiang and throughout the country to work as forced labor under the guise of “vocational training” and “poverty alleviation” programmes.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.