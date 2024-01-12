Home

Steel Pipes Maker JTL Industries Profit Surges 47 Percent | Check Key Details Here

JTL Industries is a leading producer of electric resistance welded steel pipes with a production capacity of more than 6 lakh metric tonnes per year.

New Delhi: The net profit of Steel pipes maker JTL Industries Ltd reported a 47 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 30.18 crore on Friday in the third quarter ended December 31. According to the company’s exchange filing, it had posted a profit of Rs 20.49 crore in the October-December period of preceding 2022-23 fiscal.

Its total income rose to Rs 568.33 crore from Rs 344.42 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Expenses were at Rs 527.99 crore as against Rs 316.70 crore a year-ago. The company’s net profit in the April-December period increased to Rs 83.46 crore from Rs 53.47 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said

