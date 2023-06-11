Home

Step-By-Step Guide: How To Change PAN Address Using Aadhaar Card

You can change the address details on your PAN Card using your Aadhaar card. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to do it.

PAN or Permanent Account Number is a unique ten-character alphanumeric identification card issued by the the Income Tax (IT) Department while Aadhaar is a 12-digit ID, unique to every individual, issued by the Government of India to its citizens based on their biometric and demographic data collected by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Although deemed voluntary by the Supreme Court, Aadhaar is considered essential to avail various government scheme benefits and also easily register for various services as it has become a one-point identification document pan-India.

On the other hand, a PAN card is deemed essential to avail financial services such as opening a bank account and filing Income Tax Returns or ITR, among others.

If you want to change the residential address on your PAN card in case of it being misspelled or if you have recently moved to a new address. Here’s how you can change the address details on your PAN from the comfort of your with the help of your Aadhaar card which should be linked to your mobile number.

Follow the step-by-step guide to change your PAN card address using Aadhaar details:

Visit the UTIITSL (UTI Infrastructure Technology and Service Ltd) portal.

Click on change/correction in PAN card, Apply for change/correction in PAN Card details and hit next.

On next page, enter your PAN Number and check Aadhaar Base e-KYC Address Update to use the details fetched from UIDAI database for updating PAN address.

Enter all the required details such as Aadhaar number, email ID, mobile number, etc and hit submit.y

A One Time Password (OTP) will be sent to the Aadhaar-linked mobile number and email address.

Enter the OTP and hit submit.

That’s it. You’ve successfully changed your residential address using the details on your Aadhaar card.

If the address update is successful, you will receive an email and SMS on your registered mail ID and phone number.

