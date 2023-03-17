Home

Stepping Down As TCS CEO Gave ‘Mixed’ Feelings: Rajesh Gopinathan

Rajesh Gopinathan is moving out after a 22-year career with TCS, of which he was MD & CEO for six years. He will stay with the company till September this year.

New Delhi: Rajesh Gopinathan, who announced his resignation as the CEO and managing director of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) after being in the post for six years, has said that the decision has given him a “mixed” feeling, Rajesh Gopinathan.

While speaking to the media on Friday, Rajesh Gopinathan said it was a great honour to be leading the company; he said that this was the most stable time for the IT industry, and he felt there was no better time to step down than now.

TCS had been able to achieve very high growth after bouncing back from the pandemic, Gopinathan said, adding that volatility has abated from the pandemic times. He also mentioned that there’s an ongoing discussion about this move with N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of the Tata Group.

“Mr. Gopinathan will continue till September 2023 to provide transition and support to his successor,” TCS said in a statement.

K Krithivasan will go through a transition phase and be appointed as CEO in the next financial year.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my exciting 22-year tenure at TCS. It has been a pleasure working closely with Chandra, who has mentored me through this entire period. The last six years of leading this iconic organisation have been most enriching and fulfilling, adding over $10 billion in incremental revenues and over $70 billion increase in market capitalisation,” Gopinathan said in a statement.

“There will definitely be near-term challenges that need to be taken care of, but Krithivasan has been taking care of the BFSI vertical for a long time. I believe as of now, one should not worry about change in the leadership,” Gopinathan said and ET Now reported.

