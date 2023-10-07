Home

Business

Still Have Rs 2000 Notes? HURRY UP, Currency Exchange Deadline Ends Today; Here’s All You Need To Know

Still Have Rs 2000 Notes? HURRY UP, Currency Exchange Deadline Ends Today; Here’s All You Need To Know

TheRBI extended the last date to exchange or deposit Rs.2000 notes to 7 October 2023 from 30 September 2023. The RBI stated that withdrawing Rs.2000 was due to its ‘Clean Note Policy’.

Still Have Rs 2000 Notes? HURRY UP, Currency Exchange Deadline Ends Today; Here's All You Need To Know

New Delhi: The last date to exchange Rs.2000 notes with banks is today, i.e. October 7, 2023. Banks will not accept Rs.2000 notes for exchange or deposit to accounts from 8 October 2023. TheRBI extended the last date to exchange or deposit Rs.2000 notes to 7 October 2023 from 30 September 2023. The RBI stated that withdrawing Rs.2000 was due to its ‘Clean Note Policy’.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES