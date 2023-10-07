By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Still Have Rs 2000 Notes? HURRY UP, Currency Exchange Deadline Ends Today; Here’s All You Need To Know
TheRBI extended the last date to exchange or deposit Rs.2000 notes to 7 October 2023 from 30 September 2023. The RBI stated that withdrawing Rs.2000 was due to its ‘Clean Note Policy’.
New Delhi: The last date to exchange Rs.2000 notes with banks is today, i.e. October 7, 2023. Banks will not accept Rs.2000 notes for exchange or deposit to accounts from 8 October 2023. TheRBI extended the last date to exchange or deposit Rs.2000 notes to 7 October 2023 from 30 September 2023. The RBI stated that withdrawing Rs.2000 was due to its ‘Clean Note Policy’.
