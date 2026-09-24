Stocks in focus today: Market likely to open lower amid NSE IPO listing; Investors need to keep an eye on THESE stocks

Developments in West Asia, Brent crude oil prices, foreign fund flows, and global market trends are likely to remain the key factors influencing the Indian stock market in the near term.

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New Delhi: The Indian stock market is likely to open sharply lower on Thursday. At around 7:30 a.m., Gift Nifty was down 187.50 points, or 0.80 percent, at 23,258. This is considered a significant negative signal for the stock market. However, experts believe that Indian equities are likely to continue their gradual upward trend in the near term, as positive developments surrounding a potential resolution to the war could improve market sentiment.

Developments in West Asia, movements in Brent crude oil prices, foreign fund flows, and global cues are expected to remain the key market drivers in the near term.

Let’s take a look at the stocks that will remain in focus today:

Q1 Results Today

ESDS Software Solution, Purple Style Labs and Palak Technologies will announce their quarterly results today.

Sedemac Mechatronics

According to the reports, the Institutional investors such as A91 Emerging Fund, Exponentia Opportunities Fund and HDFC Life Insurance may sell 4.43 million shares, representing a 10 percent stake in Sedemac Mechatronics, to raise Rs 1,329 crore. The floor price for the transaction has been set at Rs 3,000 per share.

Aditya Birla Capital

Aditya Birla Capital has allotted 19,200 NCDs worth Rs 192 crore through a private placement.

Ola Electric Mobility

Ola Electric Mobility is seeking board approval for a proposed rights issue of its equity shares.

Concord Biotech

The board has approved the issue of one bonus equity share for every one equity share held by shareholders.

NSE

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be listed on the stock market today.

Bharat Dynamics

Bharat Dynamics has signed a Rs 810.79 crore contract with the Ministry of Defence to supply Satellite Smart Anti-Airfield Weapons (SAT-SAAW) and associated equipment to the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Meesho

Venture capital firm RPS Ventures’ entity RPS WOS II LLC sold 3.86 crore shares, representing a 0.83 percent stake in Meesho, for Rs 899.7 crore. The sale was part of the 1.18 percent stake it held as of June 2026.

Exide Industries

Exide Energy Solutions (EESL), a subsidiary of Exide Industries, has completed Phase-I of its 6 GWh lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility in Devanahalli, Bengaluru.

Avantel

Avantel has received a Rs 177.35 crore order from Jetwerk Manufacturing for the supply of satellite communication equipment.

Zuari Industries, Texmaco Infrastructure

Zuari Industries has acquired 1.28 crore equity shares of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings for Rs 147.96 crore.

SBI Cards

SBI Cards has launched an FD-backed secured credit card on YONO.

GHCL

GHCL has emerged as the preferred bidder for the Kadayā limestone mine in Gujarat, which has reserves of 5.6 lakh metric tonnes.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

A subsidiary of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has received approval from SEBI to act as a custodian of securities.

Disclaimer: India.com provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.