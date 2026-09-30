Stocks in Focus: Sensex gains 190 points in early trade, gift Nifty flat; key stocks to watch

In Asian markets, South Korea's KOSPI and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded lower, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Japan's Nikkei 225 index quoted marginally higher.

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Stock Market News

New Delhi: Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Wednesday after two days of losses amid easing crude oil prices and buying in blue-chip IT stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 190 points to 72,733.04 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 22 points to 22,735.20.

From the 30 Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, InterGlobe Aviation, ICICI Bank and Trent were among the major winners. Adani Ports, HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma and NTPC were among the laggards. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.68 per cent higher at USD 103.3 per barrel.

“Indian equities are likely to find some relief at the open as a sharp pullback in crude oil prices eases one of the key pressures that has weighed on domestic markets in recent sessions,” Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

At around 7:30 am, Gift Nifty (Gift Nifty Today) was trading at 22,835.50, up marginally by 5.50 points, or 0.02 per cent. Experts said Indian equities are likely to consolidate after hitting a six-month low. This marked the eighth consecutive week of decline, making it the longest losing streak since 2020. Let’s take a look at which stocks will remain in focus today.

Avalon Technologies:

Promoter group members Bhaskar Srinivasan, BBS Family Trust and KBS Family Trust may sell up to a 6% equity stake in Avalon Technologies through a block deal.

The offer size is expected to be ₹861.9 crore, with the estimated price per share ranging between ₹2,150 and ₹2,302.

Power Mech Projects

Power Mech Projects has received an order worth ₹549.37 crore from the Adani Group for providing complete operation and maintenance services at the 2×600 MW Moxy Power Generation Tuticorin TPP.

Ganesh Benzoplast

Ganesh Benzoplast has entered into agreements to sell its liquid storage tank and railway network business to Cisterna Logistics for ₹1,154 crore.

Cisterna Logistics is a platform focused on bulk liquid and gas storage and logistics, with KKR expected to hold a majority stake.

KSB

The company has received a major export order worth up to ₹118 crore from Dangote Projects Free Zone Enterprise for the supply of a boiler feed pump package.

The order will further strengthen the company’s presence in the international fertilizer and energy sectors.

ArisInfra Solutions:

ArisInfra’s subsidiary, Arisunitern RE Solutions, has received an order from Transcon Bellaviu Private Limited, an SPV of Transcon Group.

The order is for providing DaaS services for the ‘Transcon UNO’ residential project located in Kalina, Mumbai.

The project has an estimated gross development value of ₹400 crore.

Endurance Technologies

The company’s Italian subsidiary, Endurance Overseas SpA, has entered into an amendment agreement to the share purchase agreement for acquiring the remaining 32% equity stake in Germany-based Stofferle Automotive GmbH and Stofferle GmbH (Stofferle entities) for €18 million.

NLC India

The company has announced the formation of a joint venture company with National Aluminium Company (NALCO), with both companies holding equal stakes.

The JV will develop a 1,080 MW (4 x 270 MW) thermal captive power plant in phases to meet NALCO’s captive power requirements and explore long-term PPA (Power Purchase Agreement) options for its renewable energy requirements.

Ramco Cements

The company has completed de-bottlenecking work at its Jayantipuram plant in NTR, Andhra Pradesh.

Following this, its clinker production capacity has increased from 4.61 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 5.62 MTPA

Cement grinding capacity has increased from 3.65 MTPA to 4.38 MTPA.

Prestige Estates Projects

The company has completed two residential projects in Hyderabad and handed over a total of 1,047 homes. These include 928 homes at ‘Prestige Clairemont’ and 119 villas at ‘Bellagio’.

JSW Cement

The Board of Directors has approved the scheme for the merger of Shiva Cement with JSW Cement.

The move will create a unified cement platform aimed at achieving operational, financial and management-related benefits.

Tata Steel

The company has acquired 393.51 crore equity shares in T Steel Holdings for a total consideration of $340 million (₹3,260.32 crore).

Following the acquisition, TSHP will continue to remain a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Britannia Industries

The Board has approved the appointment and redesignation of Whole-Time Director N. Venkataraman as Deputy Managing Director of the company, effective October 1.

SBI Funds Management