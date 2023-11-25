Home

Stock Marker News: 10:1 Stock Split, 2:1 Bonus Issue: This NBFC Stock To Be in Focus

Standard Capital Markets shares have give a positive return of 751 per cent in last 1-year span and soared 3057 per cent in last 2-years.

Stock Market News: Stocks of Standard Capital Markets Limited are going to be in focus on Tuesday when markets will open after an extended weekend as the company has announced bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1 and a stock split in the 10:1 ratio. According to an exchange filing, shareholders of the Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) will get two bonus shares for each share they have.

However, this is subject to the approval of members of the Company by Extraordinary General Meeting.

“Bonus Issue of Equity Shares in the ratio of 2:1 i.e., 2 Equity Shares of ₹ 1/- each for every 1 Equity Share of ₹ 1/- each held by the shareholders of the Company as on the Record Date (to be determined by the Board and will be intimated to the exchange)” the company said in an exchange filing.

The company has also approved the sub-division of one equity share into 10.

“Sub-division of 1 equity share of the Company having a face value of ₹10/- each into 10 (Ten) equity shares having a face value of ₹1/- each subject to regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the Company,” the company said.

The company has also approved the appointment of Divya Kwatra as a non-executive and independent director, subject to the approval of members of the company by the extraordinary general meeting.

In last 5-years, Standard Capital Markets shares have given multibagger return of 3986.

