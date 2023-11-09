Home

Stock Market News: Good News For Shareholders Of HMA Agro as Board Announces Stock Split

HMA Agro Industries floated its IPO in June this year. The Rs 480-cr IPO of was subscribed 1.62 times. Its shares made a positive market debut, listing with a premium of nearly 7 per cent.

Stock Market News: In a piece of good news for the shareholders of HMA Agro Industries Limited, the company has informed through a stock exchange filing that its board has approved the proposal for the sub-divide/split of equity shares. A proposal to split the equity shares was taken up at the board meeting on Wednesday and was approved.

“The Board considered the proposal for sub-division of 1(one) equity share of the Company having face value of Rs 10/- each into 10 (Ten) equity shares having face value of Rs 1/- each, subject to regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the Company,” the company said in an exchange filing.

The record date for the sub-division of equity shares shall be decided by the Board and will be intimated to the exchanges, the filing said further.

The stock split is done to increase liquidity and to make shares affordable for various investors who could not buy the shares of that company before due to high prices. The current market price of HMA Agro Industries shares is Rs 664.95.

HMA Agro Industries is a leading exporter of frozen buffalo meat in India. The company exports its products to more than 40 countries. The company is a government-recognised exporter of buffalo meat.

