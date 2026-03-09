Home

Sensex falls 2000 points, Nifty opens below 24000, SBI down 4% – all you need to know

Indian benchmark indices on Monday fell down sharply at the opening, reflecting the weakness in global markets due to the ongoing Iran war.

Sensex crashed over 2,400 points, Nifty below 24,000: Bloodbath continues in the Indian stock market as equities opened in the red on Monday, extending their Friday decline in a volatile trading session amid escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The crash in the early trade was witnessed over surging crude oil prices due to the tensions in the middle east and the ongoing Iran war, involving Israel and the United States. Sentiment of the Indian investors has been bearish, which is clearly mirrored in the selloff on Dalal Street.

The S&P BSE Sensex tanked 2,444.51 points to 76,474.39, meanwhile NSE Nifty50 lost 729.90 points in the early trade as of 9:28 am.

According to Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, the prices of the crude oil has surged over USD115, giving a big shock to economies and markets.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.

