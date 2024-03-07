Home

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex At 74,120, Nifty Near 22,500 TataGroup Stocks Rally

Across sectors, the Metal index rose by 1.44%, and the FMCG index increased by 1%. Whereas, the Oil & gas index was down by 1.08%, andthe Bank and Auto indices also went down.

Stock Market

BSE Sensex rose 33.40 points to close at 74,119.39. The index reached an all-time high of 74,245.17. The Nifty went up by 19.50 points to close at 22,494.50. The index made an all-time high of 22,525.65.

The Nifty Bank index which comprises data of 12 banking stocks, tanked by 129.60 points or 0.27 per cent to settle at 47,835.80.

The Nifty Midcap100 and Smallcap100 went up by 0.22 per cent and 0.85 per cent, respectively

Tata Consumer Stock

Tata Consumer Products Ltd. is currently trading at ₹1255.10, with a rise of a 2.87% against the previous day’s close at ₹1220.05.

Tata Steel Stock

Tata Steel Ltd. is trading at ₹157.35, with a rise of 3.79% against yesterday’s close of ₹151.60.

Bajaj Auto Ltd Stock

Bajaj Auto Ltd. (BAJAJ-AUTO) is currently trading at ₹8876.40, with a rise of 3.14% against yesterday’s close of ₹8605.80.

Top Gainers On Stock Market

Tata Steel, Tata Motors, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finserv, and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers on the Sensex

Top Losers On Stock Market

Reliance Industries, Axis bank, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Maruti Suzuki India, were the biggest drag on the Stock Market,

BSE Sensex on Thursday started at 74,242.74 against the previous day close of 74,085.99. The Nifty50 index also started in the green at 22,505.30 and again hit a new record high of 22,523.75.

On 6th March, After hitting its high record, Nifty 50 closed at 22,474.05, up by 118 points, while the Sensex, after hitting a record high of 74,106.60 settled at 74,085.99, up by 409 points on 6th March.

