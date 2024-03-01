Home

Stock Market: Sensex & Nifty 50 Witness Record High; Sensex Closes At 73,745.35, Nifty50 Settles At 22,338.75

BSE Sensex closed in the green at 73,745.35, up by 1,245.05 points. The index touched a historical record of 73,819.21. Nifty50 also touched an all time high record and rose by 355.95 points to close at 22,338.75.

After India’s GDP growth rate was announced at 8.4 per cent, the Stock Market beat all analysts’ estimates.BSE Sensex rises over 1,000 points to hit a record high of 73,574.02, while the NSE Nifty rose over 300 points and touched its new peak of 22,304.

Top Gainers: Tata Steel, JSW Steel, L&T, Titan, IndusInd Bank

Top Losers: Tech Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals, SBI Life

