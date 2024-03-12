Home

Stock Market Closing Bell; BSE Sensex Ends At 73,667.96, Nifty 50 Ends Higher; Nifty Bank Settles In red

Top Trending Stocks Today

Share Market

BSE Sensex closed at 73,667.96, i.e. up by 165.32 pts or 0.22 on March 12, while Nifty 50 closed at 22,335.70, up by 3.05 or 0.01%.

The Nifty50 index ended at 22,335.70, up 3.05 points or 0.01 per cent. It touched a high of 22,452.55 and a low of Rs.22,256.

Nifty Bank index that comprising of 12 banking stocks, fell by 45.45 points or 0.10 per cent to close at 47,282.40. Nifty IT index was the top performing, rose by 0.64 per cent.

The Nifty MidCap 100 and SmallCap 100 indices closed deep in the red, down by 1.41 per cent and 1.98 per cent, respectively.

Sensex Top Gainers

TCS, M&M, Infosys, Reliance Industries, Airtel and Tech Mahindra were among the major gainers.

Stock Market Top Losers

L&T, Sun Pharma, Wipro, SBI, JSW Steel, ITC, NTPC, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement, Nestle India and Wipro were among the laggards.

Top Trending Stocks Today

TCS Stocks

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. was trading at ₹4197.20, up 1.82% against yesterday’s close at ₹4122.35.

Maruti Suzuki Stock

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. was trading at ₹11526.30, which is up by 1.15% against yesterday’s close at ₹11395.55.

HDFC Bank Stock

HDFC Bank stock is trading at ₹1459.10, up by 2.19% against yesterday’s close of ₹1427.80.

Infosys Stock

Infosys Ltd stock was trading at ₹1612.65, up by 7 0.75% against yesterday’s close of ₹1600.60, before the closure of the market.

Stock Market Opening 12th March 2024

Sensex started at 73,599.47 up by 96.83 or 0.13 per cent. The Nifty50 index traded in the green at 22,358, up by 25.35 points or 0.11 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Nifty Mid Cap 100 traded flat with a positive bias, whereas the Small Cap 100 index traded lower. Nifty Bank was opened with a negative bias at 47,307.65.

Stock Market On 11th March 2024

On 11th March, BSE Sensex went down by 616.75 points to settle at 73,502.64. The Nifty50 also declined by 160.90 points or 0.72 per cent to settle at 22,332.65. Decline in stock market was seen amid sell in banking stocks and over weak trends in U.S. Market.

On 11th March, Nifty Bank index which comprises data of 12 banking stocks, tanked by 507.95 points or 1.06 per cent to finish at 47,327.85.

(Disclaimer: The above article is meant for informational purposes only, and should not be considered as any investment advice.)

