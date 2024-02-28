Home

Stock Market Closure: Sensex Crashes Over 800 Points, Nifty At 21900; Paytm Hits Lower Circuit

Stock Market Closure

Sensex closed in the red at 72,265.70 , down by 829.52 points. The Nifty50 index fell 271.10 points to settle at 21,927.25. The index also made its intraday low of 72,222.29.

Nifty Bank, which comprises data of 12 banking stocks, settled 624.90 points per cent lower at 45,963.15. Followed by Oil and Gas 2.21 per cent. The Nifty Midcap100 and Smallcap100 fell 1.94 percent and 1.87 per cent, respectively.

List Of Top Gainers & Losers On Sensex

Top Gainers: HUL, Infosys, TCS

From Nifty50 space, HUL, Airtel, Infosys and TCS were the gainers. PowerGrid, Bajaj Auto, Apollo Hospitals, Eicher Motors, IndusInd Bank, Maruti, Wipro, BPCL, JSW Steel, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, M&M and UPL fell 2 to 4.220%.

Losers: Powergrid, IndusInd Bank, Maruti, Wipro, JSW Steel

PowerGrid fell more than 4 per cent, whereas IndusInd Bank, Maruti, Wipro, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Asian Paints and M&M. Index heavyweight Reliance Industries fell more than 1.75 %.

HUL, Infosys and TCS closed in the green today.

On Tuesday, the BSE benchmark climbed 305.09 points or 0.42 % & settled at 73,095.22. The Nifty ended 76.30 points at 22,198.35. According to exchange data,Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,509.16 crore on Tuesday.

(With Inputs From Zee Business, ET Now)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.