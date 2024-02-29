Home

Stock Market Closure: Sensex Up By 195 Points, Nifty Ends At 21982; PSU Banks Lead Rally

Stock Market Closure: Sensex Up By 195 Points, Nifty Ends At 21982; PSU Banks Lead Rally

The Nifty Bank index comprising 12 banking stocks data, closed at 46,120.90, 157.75 points or rose 0.34 per cent.

Stock Market

BSE Sensex rose by 195.42 points or 0.27 per cent and closed at 72,500.30. The Nifty50 climbed by 31.65 points or 0.14 per cent and closed at 21,982.80 on the last day of February.

The Midcap100 and Smallcap100 indices showed a positive movement of 0.51 percent and 0.64 per cent, respectively.

Top Gainers On Stock Market Today:

IndusInd Bank M&M, HCL Tech, PowerGrid, Maruti, SBI, Titan, Asian Paints, Nestle India, UltraTech Cement and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Laggards On Stock Market

HUL, Airtel, Tata Motors, ITC, Tech Mahindra and Axis Bank were among the laggards. Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and Titan were volume toppers.

Top Gainers On Nifty50 Today:

In Nifty50 space, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, Tata Consumer, Britannia, M&M, PowerGrid, Asian Paints, SBI, Maruti, HCL Tech, Titan, Nestle India, Coal India and SBI Life were top gainers.

Laggards On Stock Market

Apollo Hospitals, Bajaj Auto, LTIM, Eicher Motors, UPL, Divi’s Lab, HUL, Tech Mahindra, Airtel, ITC, Tata Motors and BPCL were the losers.

