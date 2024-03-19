Home

Stock Market Crashes: Sensex Falls By 736 points, Nifty At 21817; Nifty Bank Falls

The Nifty Midcap100 and Smallcap100 went down by 1.24 per cent and 1.19 per cent, respectively.

BSE Sensex went down by 736.37 points to settle at 72,012.05. The NSE Nifty ended in the red trajectory at 21,817.45, which was down by 238.25 points or 1.08 per cent.

Nifty Bank, which tracks data of 12 banking stocks, fell 191.10 points or 0.41 per cent to finish the session at 46,384.80.

Nifty IT Stocks, FMCG, Pharma and Media stocks tanked more than 2 per cent each. The Nifty Midcap100 and Smallcap100 went down by 1.24 per cent and 1.19 per cent, respectively.

Top Gainers On Stock Market

Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finserv were top gainers.

Top Losers On Stock Market

Tata Consultancy Services went down by more than 4 per cent. IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Nestle India, HCL Tech, Infosys, Power Grid and ITCS were losers on the stock market.

Stock Market Opening On 19th March

The Sensex opened in the red today at 72,431.98, went down by 316.44 points, the Nifty50 also went below 22,000, which is down by nearly 100 points. TCS stock also went down nearly by 2.5 per after block deal news.

Stock Market On 18th March

The BSE Sensex today closed in the green at 72748 points, which is up by 104 points or 0.14 per cent. Nifty50 index rose by 32 points or 0.15 per cent to end at 22,055.

NSE Nifty rose by 32.35 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at 22,055.70. Today’s high and low were 22,123.70 and 21,916.55, respectively.

(Disclaimer: The above article is meant for informational purposes only, and should not be considered as any investment advice.)

