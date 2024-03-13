Home

Business

Stock Market Crashes: Sensex Fell Down By 900 Points, Nifty Below 22000; Mid, Smallcap Stocks Down

Stock Market Crashes: Sensex Fell Down By 900 Points, Nifty Below 22000; Mid, Smallcap Stocks Down

On 13th March, BSE Sensex opened higher at 73,993.40, went up by 325.44 points . At the same time, the NSE Nifty50 index opened in the green by 96.50 points at 22,432.20.

Stock Market

The BSE Sensex tanked by 906.07 points or 1.23 per cent to finish at 72,761.89, The NSE Nifty50 went down by 338 points or 1.51 per cent to 21,997.70 on 13th March.

Except IT, many secotoral indices ended in the red, with realty, media, PSU bank, telecom, power, oil & gas and metals went down by 4 to 6 percent.

The Nifty50 index crashed by 338 points or 1.51 per cent to settle at 21,997.70. Today’s intraday high wa 22,446.75 and low was 21,905.65, respectively.

The Nifty Bank index which comprises data of banking sectors major 12 banking stocks, fell by 301.10 points or 0.64 per cent to 46,981.30.

Nifty Metal, Nifty Realty and Nifty Media crashed more than 5 per cent each.

The downside continued in other indices including Nifty Midcap100 and Smallcap100 settled 4.40 per cent and 5.28 per cent lower, respectively.

Adani Enterprises Ltd. Stock Adani Enterprises Ltd. (ADANIENT) stock was trading at ₹2915.40, with a decrease of ₹207.10 against yesterday’s close of ₹3122.50.

Reliance Industries Stocks Reliance Industries shares went down by 2.50 per cent.

L&T Stocks

L&T Stock was trading 2.65 per cent lower on stock market today

Top Losers On Stock Market

Adani Enterprises, Coal India, Adani Ports, Power Grid Corporation and NTPC were top Nifty losers today. Tata Steel, Tata Motors, JSW Steel, Airtel and Titan were other losers.

Top Gainers On Stock Market

ITC, UltraTech Cement, HCL Technologies, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank were top losers on stock market today. ICICI Bank, Nestle India and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the other gainers.

On 13th March, BSE Sensex opened higher at 73,993.40, went up by 325.44 points . At the same time, the NSE Nifty50 index opened in the green by 96.50 points at 22,432.20.

Nifty MidCap 100 and Small Cap 100 traded in the green. Nifty Bank was up 0.30 per cent at 47,423.

On March 12, BSE Sensex closed at 73,667.96, i.e. up by 165.32 pts or 0.22 on March 12, while Nifty 50 closed at 22,335.70, up by 3.05 or 0.01%.

On March 12, The Nifty50 index ended at 22,335.70, up 3.05 points or 0.01 per cent. It touched a high of 22,452.55 and a low of Rs.22,256.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.