Stock Market First Trades: Sensex Starts Flat; Nifty Above 22,200 | Stocks In Focus Today
The Nifty50 index opened in the green with a small gain of 10 points at 22,214.10 against the previous day's close of 22,203.40.
The BSE Sensex opened in the green at 73,262.82 today as compared to the previous close of 73,095.22. The Nifty50 index opened in the green with a small gain of 10 points at 22,214.10 against the previous day’s close of 22,203.40.
Below Are Top Gainers on Stock Market today
Bharti Airtel, Tata Consumer, Hindalco, Tata Motors, SBITop Losers – Apollo Hospitals, Ultratech Cements, Powergrid, Wipro, Asian Paints
